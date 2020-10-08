Henrico Schools to discuss overcrowding issues for “hot spots” in the county

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Henrico will discuss specific strategies to deal with overcrowding at specific schools in a smaller type of redistricting plan.
In September, decided to scrap the 2019 comprehensive redistricting plan it was working on before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the school board outlined several areas in the school system which need immediate help in terms of redistricting. Those “hot spots” include:
- Effectively utilizing the additional capacity of a newly expanded Holladay ES in the Brookland District.
- Addressing overcapacity issues at Colonial Trail ES and Rivers Edge ES in the Three Chopt District.
- Reexamining the feeder elementary schools for the way students are assigned to Quioccasin MS in the Tuckahoe District.
At a Thursday work session meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m., the school board is expected to be updated with proposals for making these adjustments and a timeline to complete this plan.
Additionally, the school board will receive another COVID-19 health update from the HCPS Health Committee. The committee is in charge of collecting data to better equip the school board when making decisions for in-person learning during the school year.
Surveys have already been sent out to families and teachers asking for their thoughts on the best method of learning for the second nine weeks of school, which starts on Nov. 16.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.