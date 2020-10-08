Henrico County to discuss new redistricting plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Henrico will be discussing specific strategies for the new redistricting plan.
Last month, leaders decided to scrap the comprehensive redistricting process.
The district will now focus on addressing specific concerns like effectively using more room at the newly expanded Holladay Elementary, overcapacity issues at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge and how students are fed into Quioccasin Middle School.
School leaders will discuss all those issues in a meeting on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.
