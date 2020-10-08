Forecast: Two more dry and pleasant days before weekend clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week. Tropical remnants bring rain this weekend
THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny and a little cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, high near 70.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few isolated late day showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely on and off through the day. Downpours possible. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible at any point. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s (Rain Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows near 60, highs mid 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
