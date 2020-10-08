FBI offers $5,000 reward to find Emporia teen’s killer

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond FBI announced Thursday a $5,000 reward for information following the shooting death of an Emporia teen last month.
K-Ron Surratt, 15, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of September 5. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Briggs Street. Surrantt died at the scene.
Investigators believe he was the innocent victim of a shootout between rival gangs, but they only have a vague description of the suspect who may be involved.
“Investigators have learned a black male, approximately 25 years old or younger, and black car may have been involved,” authorities said in a press release.
This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise (RAVE) Task Force and the Emporia Police Department. The Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the culprit(s).
If you think you can help solve this case - call the Richmond FBI at 804-261-1044.
