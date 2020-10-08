DOJ: Armed drug dealer sentenced to 12 years after vehicle pursuit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Justice says an armed drug dealer was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after a vehicle pursuit occurred in the city.
According to court documents, October 2019, Shamel McLaughlin, 35, of Richmond, engaged Richmond Police Department (RPD) officers in a high-speed vehicular pursuit in a residential neighborhood in the City of Richmond.
Upon stopping his vehicle, RPD officers apprehended McLaughlin after a brief foot pursuit.
A search of McLaughlin revealed a baggie with 3.45 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and 15 grams of marijuana, the DOJ says.
After the arrest, RPD officers say they discovered the following items in McLaughlin’s vehicle:
- Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver
- 17 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition
- 2.49 grams of cocaine base
- Small amounts of heroin and fentanyl
The Court sentenced McLaughlin as a career offender based on his two prior drug distribution convictions.
