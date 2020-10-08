Chesterfield Schools offering free pickup meals through December

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will continue to provide meals for curbside pickup during virtual learning through Dec. 31.
The meals will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Children do not have to be present to get the meals, but you do need your child’s name and age.
Starting on Oct. 12, pickup for the free meals will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, here is a list of the following exceptions from the division:
- Monday, Nov. 2 meals will be curbside pick-up on Friday, Oct. 30.
- November 25-29 meals will be curbside pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
- December 21-31 will be curbside pick-up on Monday, Dec. 21, Wednesday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.
For a full list of pickup locations, click here.
