Chesterfield County reports record setting early voting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Registrar’s Office has experienced a record number of people turning out for early voting in the 2020 General Election.
Since early voting started on Sept. 18, the Registrar’s Office is averaging 200 voters an hour with more than 14,200 registered voters casting their ballots during in-person early voting. Another 9,130 voters have returned their absentee ballots in person or by mail.
“It has been nonstop,” said Chesterfield County General Registrar and Director of Elections Constance L. Hargrove. “Most voters have not had to wait more than 20 minutes. Our voters have been very patient and understanding with our staff and each other.”
In-person early voting continues through Oct. 31.
“The office, located 9848 Lori Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and will be open the two Saturdays (Oct. 24 and Oct. 31) before the election from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” a release said.
Satellite voting will open at the following locations on Oct. 19:
- North Courthouse Road Library | 325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield
- LaPrade Library | 9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield
- Meadowdale Library | 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library | 4501 River Road, South Chesterfield
Each voting location will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
