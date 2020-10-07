Years of understaffing have taken a toll on how Virginia oversees struggling local school divisions

As with many of the issues identified in the report, JLARC suggested that state legislators should take a role in finding a solution. One policy recommendation was for the General Assembly to direct VDOE to implement a pilot program for a more comprehensive compliance review during the 2021-2022 school year. But it’s a suggestion that would likely require two new staff positions and additional funding for the agency — a tough request in a biennial budget cycle hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and a projected $2.7 billion budget shortfall.