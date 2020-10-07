WATCH: Flames erupt after gas line hit on Montgomery Rd.

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - Flames shot up after a construction crew hit a gas line in Montgomery, Hamilton County Dispatch says.
Right now, Montgomery Road at Cooper and Kennedy is closed.
Videos from down the road sent to FOX19 Now show how far the flames can be seen from:
Three people were taken to the hospital and they are expected to be okay, according to police.
As of 5 p.m., Duke Energy was still on scene working to turn off the gas valves in the area.
The construction going on in the area is part of the $7.3 million roundabout at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Highway and Montgomery Road.
