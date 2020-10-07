Two RPD detectives to be arraigned in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond Police detectives charged with assault and battery will be in court today to be arraigned.
The police officers will now be charged for actions during the city’s unrest this summer after 18 sealed indictments were handed to a grand jury Monday, according to a statement from Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
Court documents show the officers are charged with assault and battery for an alleged incident on May 31st, 2020.
The accused officers, Christopher Brown and Mark Janowski are both detectives that have been with the department since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
