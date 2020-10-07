On This Day: George Mason - who drafted Virginia’s Declaration of Rights - died at his estate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 7, 1792, American Revolutionary statesman George Mason died at his Virginia estate.
Mason’s final breath came at his Gunston Hall Plantation along the Potomac River some 20 miles south of Washington, D.C. Mason is famous for drafting Virginia’s Declaration of Rights – proclaiming the inherent rights of men.
These ideas would be used by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence, and served as a model for the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution.
Learn all about Mason’s contributions and contradictions from the Rebecca Martin, director of education and guest experiences at Gunston Hall.
We interview her in Episode 1 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.