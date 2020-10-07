Richmond receives $50,000 Capital One grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond received a $50,000 Capital One grant to help fund the city’s racial equity study.
“Our goal is to normalize racial equity and justice within city conversations, work and culture and operationalize them so that equity and justice are visible in everything our city does,” Mayor Stoney said. “We are truly grateful for the support of partners like Capital One helping to expand our capacity to do this critical work.”
The grant is through the company’s recently launched Impact Initiative, which is a program that seeks to close gaps in equity and promote social and economic opportunities in the Richmond region.
