Police: Two people charged in death of 8-month old

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie police say two people have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old infant.
On Sept. 19 Dinwiddie County EMS transported an 8-month-old female child to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg from a residence located in the 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road.
The child was unresponsive and later died in the hospital.
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to determine the cause of death.
Police say foul play is suspected in this death.
Dinwiddie County Social Services removed a second child from the same residence, police say.
Aurelia Keani Jorge, 22, and Tyrese J. Mayo, 20, have been charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect and two counts of cruelty and injury to a child, police say.
Both individuals are being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia pending an appearance in Dinwiddie Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Additional charges are pending upon further investigation.
