Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia since Tuesday following data backlog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 155,535 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday, a 1,844 case increase from Tuesday.
The health department experienced a backlog, with 689 new cases not being reported on Oct. 7.
The health department says ‘cases are not reported on the day the patient became ill, but on the day they have been classified as meeting the case definition for COVID-19’.
The state totals stand at 3,328 deaths with 11,393 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,346,240 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Fifteen new outbreaks were reported. The total number is now at 1,097. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 24,283 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,184 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,266 cases, 373 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,659 cases, 452 hospitalizations, 220 deaths
- Richmond: 4,839 cases, 431 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,416 cases, 107 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 787 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 290 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
