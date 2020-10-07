Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening new location

Bringing 50 jobs to Richmond

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 7, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 8:34 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet announced the company will open a new location in Henrico. The store will bring 50 jobs to the area.

The company says it is monitoring state and local guidelines and developments regarding the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic closely.

Here are some of the additional steps they are taking to keep customers and staff safe:

  • Limit the maximum store occupancy and regulate customer access
  • All customers are highly encouraged to wear masks/face coverings while in our stores unless required by local or state mandates
  • All associates are required to wear masks/face coverings unless exempted by local regulations or medical conditions
  • Temperature checks are being administered to all associates prior to the beginning of their shifts
  • Social distancing is promoted through in-store signage, markings at the registers, operation of every other register, and regular announcements
  • All high touchpoints are cleaned regularly per CDC standards

The new location will open on Oct. 7 at 8:45 a.m.

