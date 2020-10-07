News to Know for Oct. 7: RPD officers' arraignment; Trial in Ke’Miyah Edwards shooting; Richmond receives grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week.
Today will be sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.
An adult and child escaped from their Henrico home after it caught on fire.
It took crews 40 minutes to put the fire out and get things under control.
Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two Richmond Police detectives charged with assault and battery will be in court today to be arraigned.
Court documents show the officers are charged with assault and battery for an alleged incident on May 31st, 2020.
The accused officers, Christopher Brown and Mark Janowski are both detectives that have been with the department since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will be giving an update on crime in the city during the third quarter of the year.
The press conference will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at RPD headquarters.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
After a nearly seven-hour process, a jury has been selected in the trial of a Henrico man charged in connection to the shooting of a five-year-old girl.
Derick Lamond Walton Jr. faces multiple charges including aggravated malicious wounding charges in connection to the April 2019 shooting of Ke’Miyah Edwards and an adult man.
Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Commonwealth has 19 potential witnesses it plans to call while the defense has 10 potential witnesses.
Candidates to become Richmond’s next mayor faced off last night in a forum hosted by Chamber RVA and was sponsored by NBC12.
The back-and-forth covered everything from the pandemic, social justice and police reform and to affordable housing opportunities in the city.
To rewatch the debate, click here.
Petersburg city school leaders will be discussing plans to possibly reopen school buildings for in-person learning.
According to school board documents, they will discuss a hybrid plan that would have students split into two groups, each group would attend in-person two days a week.
The virtual meeting will take place on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
The city of Richmond received a $50,000 Capital One grant to help fund the city’s racial equity study.
The grant is through the company’s recently launched Impact Initiative, which is a program that seeks to close gaps in equity and promote social and economic opportunities in the Richmond region.
Find your equal, not your whole - MIA
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.