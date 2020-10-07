Mickelson joins list of stars to enter Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 edition of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic announced last week that Ernie Els and Jim Furyk would be part of the field, and on Wednesday, another big name was added to the list.
Phil Mickelson will tee off at the event at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, his second PGA Tour Champions tournament. Mickelson won his tour debut back in August at Ozarks National.
Lefty’s resume speaks for itself- 44 PGA Tournament wins, five major championships and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s made 12 appearances on both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup teams, including four Presidents Cup events in Virginia.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be Mickelson’s first individual event in the commonwealth since 1993, when he competed at Kingsmill in Williamsburg. The most recent of his President Cup showings in Virginia took place in Gainesville in 2005.
Since its inaugural year in 2016, the DECC has been voted by the players as their favorite event among all events throughout the year. This year’s tournament will be held without spectators on-site, and runs October 16-18.
