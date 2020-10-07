Man, woman arrested in Chesterfield Valentine’s Day murder; Third suspect still being sought

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection to a murder that happened on Valentine’s Day 2019, and say a third suspect has also been identified.
Police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Drexelbrook Road at approximately 10:44 p.m. Feb 14, 2019, for a report of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Dwayne U. Swann deceased, suffering from a gunshot wound.
On Sept. 2, 2020, police arrested Keith M. Bailey, 33, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, in Chesterfield in connection to the killing. They are both charged with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death. Bailey and McNeil are both being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending a court appearance.
Police also obtained indictments against Tramelle L. Jones, 39, charging him with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death. Jones is currently wanted on these charges. His last known residence was in the 400 block of Pulaski Drive in Henrico.
Anyone with information on where Jones is should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.