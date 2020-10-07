Man, woman arrested in Chesterfield Valentine’s Day murder; Third suspect still being sought

On Sept. 2, 2020, police arrested Keith M. Bailey, 33, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, in Chesterfield in connection to the killing. They are both charged with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death. Bailey and McNeil are both being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending a court appearance.