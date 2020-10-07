The Jefferson cancels annual tree lighting, says holiday decorations for guests only

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pandemic is putting a damper on holiday celebrations at The Jefferson. But while several annual traditions will be canceled, the famous hotel promises plenty of holiday decorations, dining and socially-distanced events.
“Many of our traditions can safely continue, and we have added some new holiday dining options for you to enjoy at home,” said The Jefferson in a Facebook post. “We know that some of you will be disappointed but please understand that we have made each decision carefully with a focus on your safety and that of our team members.”
The annual tree lighting and “music at midday” will not be held due to safety guidelines in place.
To accommodate social distancing, Santa Teas will be held with more dates – reservations will be taken starting Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. Afternoon tea will also be offered daily throughout the month of December – reservations for that start on Oct. 26 at 6 a.m.
And the Lemaire Restaurant will be offering holiday meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve to be enjoyed at home, along with carryout and take and bake menu orders throughout the month of December.
Access to view the decorations this year will be limited to guests with a reservation for an overnight stay, Lemaire, Afternoon Tea or another holiday event.
“We are sorry that things have to be a little different this year, but we appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you again soon,” The Jefferson said on social media.
