Gov. Northam talks COVID-19, elections with NBC12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor and his wife are on the mend following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
From the executive mansion in Capitol Square, Governor Ralph Northam says the message coming out of Washington on the coronavirus is incorrect.
“What we’re doing works and we’ll continue to use that tracing method,” Governor Northam said. "It’s all about protecting people, and for the President to say ‘Don’t let COVID-19 scare you or let it affect your lives’, that’s just the wrong message.”
Two weeks ago, Governor Northam and his wife, Pam Northam, learned they were infected with the virus.
Of the 65 close contacts the couple had, to date, none have tested positive.
“I would encourage the president to do two things right now. One is to take care of his health and his family’s health," Governor Northam said. "That’s of utmost importance. We want everybody to be healthy and to promote the things that we know work so we can get this behind us and we can move forward.”
Northam says virus vigilance is key. Virginia’s positivity rate is now below five percent.
The governor says that’s a key factor in moving the commonwealth and country forward.
“This pandemic is causing tremendous stress with families, with children that need to be in school, with businesses that are closed," Governor Northam said. "People worrying about where their next meal will is coming from.”
The governor is also keeping a close eye on reports thieves are stealing mail from USPS drop box locations in the metro-Richmond area, possibly taking mail-in ballots along the way.
More than 650-thousand Virginians have already voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, and Northam says as the investigation continues, every vote will be counted.
“We work very hard in Virginia. We know that voting is the foundation of democracy. So I encourage everybody to vote," Governor Northam said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.