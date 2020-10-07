Forecast: Sunny, warm and breezy with the pleasant weather holding on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week. Tropical remnants POSSIBLE later this weekend
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, high around 70
FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Delta could bring us our next chance of rain late this weekend. Still uncertain as could stay south which would push greater rain chances into Monday
SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially late in the day, dependent on track of Delta’s remnant low. Lows near 60, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows near 60, highs mid 70s (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.