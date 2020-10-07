A first look at the new UVA Breast Care Center set to open Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is getting ready to open a state-of-the-art care center for those battling breast cancer.
It opens Monday, October 12. It will bring together almost all breast health services in one place.
The UVA Breast Care Center will be a one-stop-shop for all breast imaging, scanning, infusions, lab testing, clinical trials, and more.
It will also provide survivorship clinics, supportive care services, and a gift shop that sells items like wigs and head covers for those going through chemotherapy.
“They can really just come in and know that they’re going to be taken care of. They don’t have to go to three different locations to get the same thing," Clinic Manager Kelly Kruis said. "The biggest thing is just the convenience and the ability to be able to say, ‘today was stressful but I know those people are going to be with me throughout this whole journey.’”
The new center is located at 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 200, off of Interstate 64 and Route 250 in the Pantops area of Albemarle County.
