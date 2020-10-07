Dump truck sought in hit-and-run crash on I-295

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a dump truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-295.
At 6:08 a.m. on Oct. 7, state police responded to Exit 84 (southbound I-95 to southbound I-295) for the report of a hit-and-run.
The damaged vehicle was able to identify the hit-and-run vehicle as a dump truck.
No injuries were reported.
The crash is still being investigated by state police.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
