Dump truck sought in hit-and-run crash on I-295
The damaged vehicle was able to identify the hit-and-run vehicle as a dump truck. (Source: Anthony Romano)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 2:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a dump truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-295.

At 6:08 a.m. on Oct. 7, state police responded to Exit 84 (southbound I-95 to southbound I-295) for the report of a hit-and-run.

The damaged vehicle was able to identify the hit-and-run vehicle as a dump truck.

No injuries were reported.

The crash is still being investigated by state police.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

