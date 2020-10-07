Deadline to register to vote is less than a week away

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is now less than a week for Virginians to register to vote in November’s Election.
The deadline to register to vote or update a registration address is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Register or check your registration status here.
Once you’ve registered, there are several ways to vote, including voting early in-person. In the past, you had to have a special reason to vote early. Due to COVID-19, that has changed, and early voting began on Friday, Sept 18.
Other important dates:
- Friday, Oct. 23: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail.
- Saturday, Oct. 31: Last day to request an absentee ballot in person.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (if you are in line by 7 p.m. you can vote). Last day to postmark a mail-in ballot.
For more information on how, where and when to vote, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.