Community raising money for 6-year-old killed in 8 car crash

WAVERLY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia town is stepping up, asking more members of the community to join in as they help the family of a little boy, killed in an eight-car crash.
On September 26th, 6-year-old Ryan McCann was riding in a truck with his brother Jessie and their mom Jamie on Interstate 95, near Colonial Heights when they were rear ended by a tractor trailer.
VSP said as a tractor-trailer heading north on I-95 changed lanes, it sideswiped a 2015 Ford tow truck and a 2012 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended Jessie McCann’s 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck.
“The impact of that crash caused the Ford Ranger to strike a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. The tractor-trailer continued and struck another tractor-trailer. The original tractor-trailer rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape, which pushed the Ford Escape into a 2009 Nissan Cube,” a release from police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Michael W. Everette, 54, of Murfreesboro, N.C., was charged with reckless driving.
Jessie McCann and his mother were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, little Ryan died at the scene.
"Jessie, bless his heart, called me from the wreck asking for prayers, he knew it was bad when it happened,” explained family friend Janet Barnette. “To lose somebody you love is one thing, to lose a child is hell.”
Barnette has continued to work with the community to offer prayers, meals, and financial help to the family. An online fundraiser was started to help with all of the families needs.
“Their immediate needs are a new vehicle for Jessie--he only had his trucks two weeks when this happened. Right now the insurance company is saying they are not going to pay for it,” she explained. ”They also need money for the funeral--they have not had that yet, because they are waiting for the mom Jamie to be there."
Jamie was seriously injured, Janet says her neck was broken in three places.
“By the grace of God she is not paralyzed and she is home now,” she said.
Barnette owns Attic Treasures in Waverly, and fondly remembers Ryan coming in and finding toys and trinkets to play with. She says he was full of laughter.
The family losing Ryan adds on to a list of hardships they have endured through the years. Ryan spent most of his young life traveling with family from Waverly to Richmond to visit his baby sister Samantha in the hospital. The now five year old spent most of the first three years of her life at VCU Medical Center.
“They’ve been through a lot, and their faith is what carries them," said Janet. “Things like this change you and when you realize that is your only help, that is who you turn to. They are trusting God is going to take care of them and God is trusting that we are going to do our part.”
So far, The Virginia Diner, Cowlings BBQ, McDonalds, Pino’s 2, Mike’s Glass Shop, Attic Treasures & several Waverly families and friends have contributed food donations to the family. Janet is hoping more members of the community will donate to the family, so Ryan can have a proper funeral.
“I am grateful for the faith that we share, and we will pass it on,” said Janet. “This is our part.”
If you are interested in helping the family can go to the fundraising page, or reach out directly to Janet at Attic Treasures by calling 803-406-0056.
