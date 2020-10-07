Car crashes into Henrico Domino’s

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a car crashed into the Domino’s pizza shop on E. Laburnum Avenue near Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon.
The call for the crash came in around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, two women were in the vehicle. Officials say the women were not entrapped but required assistance exiting the vehicle.
Both women were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
The business sustained quite a bit of damage in the crash, but the full extent is currently unknown.
