Car crashes into Henrico Domino’s
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 7, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 4:45 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a car crashed into the Domino’s pizza shop on E. Laburnum Avenue near Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon.

The call for the crash came in around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, two women were in the vehicle. Officials say the women were not entrapped but required assistance exiting the vehicle.

Both women were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The business sustained quite a bit of damage in the crash, but the full extent is currently unknown. (Source: NBC12)

