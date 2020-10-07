Are you still getting Amazon Prime 2 day free shipping?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -When the pandemic began Amazon Prime changed it’s 2-day shipping model to prioritize important deliveries. Some are wondering-- if 2 day shipping is really back or gone for good?
well, if you live in a major city or close to an Amazon fulfillment center-- you may still be getting that 2 day delivery window. But many others are not and are waiting 4-5 even 6 days and they’re starting to complain.
Kyle James with the popular website Ratherbeshopping.com-- actually reached out to Amazon to see what’s going on.
Amazon offered him a one month credit on his prime membership -- which came out to about $10.
Amazon put it on the credit card he used to sign up for his prime membership. “It’s not a lot but it’s definitely worth calling Amazon and saying ‘hey what’s going on?’ and a lot of times they’re going to give you that free 10 bucks,” said James.
Kyle James says since posting a blog on this on his website a few people have reached out to say they did not get a membership credit-- but an actual $10 credit right on their Amazon prime account.
James says being a squeaky wheel when your packages don’t arrive in two days, does pay off, as long as you are kind and nice on that phone call or email complaint to amazon.
