VIDEO: Suspect sought after stealing firearm from vehicle

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 6, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 11:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect after stealing a firearm from a vehicle.

On Sept. 30 just before 6 p.m., security video from a parking lot in the 4900 block of Government Road shows a man reaching into an unsecured Ford Mustang Convertible and taking a firearm.

Detectives want to remind citizens of RPD’s ongoing “Lock It or Lose It” campaign.

Taking a few small precautions can help secure a vehicle and prevent crimes of opportunity such as motor vehicle theft or theft from motor vehicles:

  • Lock car doors. Regardless of where it’s parked, lock up and keep valuables out of sight.
  • Never leave keys inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy target.
  • Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

