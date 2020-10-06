VCU to hold 2020 virtual commencement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced it will be holding a virtual commencement for August and December 2020 graduates.
The celebration will take place on Dec. 12 and will include a ceremony broadcast with an interactive online experience for graduates and their families and a copy of the commencement program.
May 2020 graduates originally invited to participate in December ceremonies will be invited to join their classmates at a university commencement ceremony in the future.
All 2020 graduates will be contacted with more information.
Any changes to college and school ceremonies will be communicated by the college or school.
