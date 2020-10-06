RPS students to have schedules adjusted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RPS School Board announced students will have their schedules adjusted.
The schedule change will take place within the next couple of weeks, according to an update from the school board meeting on Oct. 5.
School leaders heard numerous complaints from teachers, parents and students, with most of them saying the school day is too long now that students are expected to learn at home.
Superintendent Jason Kamras is meeting with school principals today to discuss these changes.
Yesterday, an emergency childcare program opened at Miles Jones Elementary School. A total of 49 students were registered.
Blackwell Middle School will open for 30 students by invitation only on Oct. 12.
Details are being finalized for more childcare at Huguenot High School and Linwood Holton Elementary Schools', which could open later this month.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.