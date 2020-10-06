Richmond woman wins $1 million on scratcher given as anniversary present

Charrondarous Goode-Burroughs was given a $1 Million Royale Scratcher from the Virginia Lottery from her son for her anniversary - and she won! (Source: Virginia Lottery)
October 6, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman received an extra special wedding anniversary gift from her son – a lottery ticket worth $1 million!

Charrondarous Goode-Burroughs was given a $1 Million Royale Scratcher from the Virginia Lottery from her son.

“It said $1 million, but I truly didn’t think it was $1 million,” she later told Lottery officials.

But, she was wrong – the ticket was indeed a winner!

“I couldn’t believe it!” she said. “I’m still processing it.”

Her son bought the winning ticket at E & C VA on Williamsburg Road in Richmond. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Goode-Burroughs had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes - She chose the cash option.

She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

