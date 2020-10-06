Richmond extends deadline for small businesses to apply for assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has extended the deadline for small businesses to apply for assistance.
The deadline for the “Richmond Recovers Grant Program” was supposed to be Tuesday, Oct. 6, but has now been pushed back to Oct. 19.
City officials say there’s still $1.68 million to award. The Department of Economic Development is working with grant applicants to ensure that all of the required information is submitted in order for their application to be evaluated.
The deadline extension comes after the city already approved the first wave of grants. 123 applicants will receive a total of $1.32 million in funding
“This grant program is providing much needed financial relief to small businesses and non-profit organizations that have lost revenue due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “We will continue our efforts to make more financial resources available to help our Richmond businesses.”
Grant funds can be used to reimburse the costs of employee wages, rent, mortgage, utilities for commercial workspaces and working capital.
