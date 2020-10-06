Richmond Deputy Clerk buys pizza for staff to boost morale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Barricades, caution tape and boarded-up windows are constant reminders of an unsettling time at the John Marshall Courthouse. Protests turned violent earlier this year and morale has been low for employees ever since.
Valerie Apperson works in IT and she says, “A lot of us have anxiety and are afraid to come to work.”
But someone special is making an effort to turn things around.
Her name is Kathy Brandt, also known as Miss Kat, the deputy clerk at the Courthouse.
“I think it’s essential to encourage people. Everybody has a story and everybody needs to be heard at some point.”
Ms. Kat is providing that for Valerie and so many others.
“I go to her office every morning just so I can get my daily blessing,” says Valerie.
To boost morale, Miss Kat, with the help of the clerk, surprises the few staffers with pizza - roughly every 2 weeks.
“We just get a chance to kick back and let loose during those lunch hours, I try to make it a surprise for everybody,” says Ms. Kat.
Why?
The answer is simple for Ms. Kat.
“You do it if you love people, and you love god, and you love God’s people.”
That coming from a woman who is also a minister outside of working at the Courthouse.
Valerie wanted to be a blessing to Ms. Kat so she told us all about her good deeds.
She was rewarded with $300 dollars in cash and a $50 dollar gift card to Mexico restaurant. The surprise brought Ms. Kat to tears.
She says, “These are some hard and difficult times for us, we don’t have all the answers but we’re trying to do the best we can right now.”
