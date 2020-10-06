No COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Virginia for second straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 153,691 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - a 509 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,303 deaths with 11,345 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Central Virginia for the second day in a row.
A total of 2,325,683 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported Wednesday; the total number is now at 1,082. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 24,111 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,078 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,207 cases, 367 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,617 cases, 451 hospitalizations, 219 deaths
- Richmond: 4,792 cases, 429 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,401 cases, 106 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Petersburg: 782 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 287 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
