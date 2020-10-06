News to Know for Oct. 6: RPD officers charged; President leaves hospital; Mayoral Forum preview; RPS updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week.
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found shot in his vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and South Kinsley Avenue just before 8 p.m. Monday for a crash which was quickly upgraded to a shooting.
Police say a man who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two Richmond police officers will now be charged for actions during the city’s unrest this summer after 18 sealed indictments were handed to a grand jury Monday, according to a statement from Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
According to McEachin’s office, Officer Christopher Brown and Officer Mark Janowski will both face misdemeanor charges of assault and battery.
The protests began in May after the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and lasted for weeks. In the first few days, Mayor Stoney issued a curfew as the protests turned violent and clashes between protesters and police began.
President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.
Trump’s message alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested the president’s own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude toward the disease, which has also infected the first lady and several White House aides, including new cases revealed Monday.
Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump gingerly climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, “I feel good.”
A postal inspector says multiple postal boxes have been tampered with in Henrico.
United States Postal Inspector Michael Romano says six locations have had mailboxes tampered with.
“This case is gonna be aggressively investigated,” Romano says.
Anyone who dropped the mail in the boxes at the post offices between 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and 7 a.m. Oct. 5, should contact a USPS hotline at 877-876-2455 to report it.
NBC12′s Diane Walker and Curt Autry will join VPM’s Roberto Roldan to moderate the event.
The forum will be with incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney, Councilwoman Kim Gray, Justin Griffin and Alexsis Rodgers.
The forum airs Tuesday, Oct. 6, on NBC12 at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed on the NBC12 Facebook page, news app, Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
RPS School Board announced students will have their schedules adjusted.
The schedule change will take place within the next couple of weeks, according to an update from the school board meeting on Oct. 5.
Yesterday, an emergency childcare program opened at Miles Jones Elementary School. A total of 49 students were registered.
Details are being finalized for more childcare at Huguenot High School and Linwood Holton Elementary Schools', which could open later this month.
The peak of fall color is right around the corner in the Commonwealth.
In a typical year, fall foliage colors peak in Richmond during the final two weeks of October, often coinciding with Halloween.
The peak usually happens a little sooner (Mid-October) north and west.
The Chesterfield County Police Department’s National Night Out will look a little different this year, between date changes and social distancing guidelines.
The celebration will take place on Oct. 6, delayed from the first week of August due to COVID-19.
Instead of a traditional block party, police are encouraging neighborhoods to make signs or banners, have an art contest, organize vehicle parades or hold a virtual party.
