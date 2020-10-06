National Night Out plans across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just like like everything else in 2020, National Night Out will be quite different from previous years.
It is normally held in August, but because of the pandemic it was moved to October 6th.
Those that are still participating have drastically changed their format, while others like Henrico are not doing anything at all.
National Night Out - Tuesday, October 6th
Richmond:
National Night Out is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships;
- Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Keep in mind ways to minimize contact and keep safe, social distances. Encourage all attendees to wear a mask.
Looking for some great ideas on what to do during your event? Try these suggested events/activities:
· Decorate your yard
· Ask each neighbor to host a socially-distanced porch party
· Beautify a common area
· Have neighbors bring their own snacks to socially-distanced neighborhood events or individually wrap food items to minimize food contact
· Host a virtual cooking class
· Collect canned goods for charity
· Make cards for senior citizens and distribute
· Cover graffiti
· Register neighbors for the Nextdoor App
· Host a socially-distanced block party
· Host a socially-distanced neighborhood awards show and present awards (i.e. best yard, cutest pet, best NNO decorations)
· Plan a fall clean-up or bulb planting
Chesterfield:
Instead of a traditional block party, neighborhoods are asked to make signs or banners to display in their yards, have an art contest, organize vehicle parades, or hold a virtual party.
Chesterfield County Police will host a free National Night Out Kick-Off event from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020, at Westchester Commons Shopping Center.
Henrico:
Canceled completely
Hanover:
Hanover has decided to proceed with NNO by hosting four mini-parades throughout several neighborhoods.
They strongly encouraging all neighborhoods to show support, promoting strong communities, and participate in safe social distancing by turning on their lights, decorating their yards or putting up signs during the evening.
