Movies in the Outfield series continues with ‘The Sandlot’ and fireworks at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will continue their Movies in the Outfield series with a showing of “The Sandlot” and a special fireworks show on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Gates for the event open at 6:35 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:35 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the movie.
“The Richmond Flying Squirrels continue to make memories with this doubleheader of entertainment,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said in a statement. “As the summer turns into fall, this we invite fans of all ages to come out and make memories with this first-of-its-kind event: Movies in the Outfield with fireworks.”
Movies in the Outfield is a socially distanced outdoor movie-going experience providing the unique chance to watch a movie on The Diamond’s video board while hanging out in the outfield of a professional baseball stadium.
Admission is $12 per person (children 3 and under are admitted free.) Tickets and information for the event can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies.
Space locations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
