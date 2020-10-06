Movies in the Outfield series continues with ‘The Sandlot’ and fireworks at the Diamond

Movies in the Outfield series continues with ‘The Sandlot’ and fireworks at the Diamond
The Richmond Flying Squirrels will continue their Movies in the Outfield series with a showing of “The Sandlot” and a special fireworks show on Saturday, Oct. 17.
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 8:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will continue their Movies in the Outfield series with a showing of “The Sandlot” and a special fireworks show on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Gates for the event open at 6:35 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:35 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the movie.

“The Richmond Flying Squirrels continue to make memories with this doubleheader of entertainment,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said in a statement. “As the summer turns into fall, this we invite fans of all ages to come out and make memories with this first-of-its-kind event: Movies in the Outfield with fireworks.”

Movies in the Outfield is a socially-distanced, outdoor event with a unique chance to see a movie on The Diamond’s video board.

Movies in the Outfield is a socially distanced outdoor movie-going experience providing the unique chance to watch a movie on The Diamond’s video board while hanging out in the outfield of a professional baseball stadium.

Admission is $12 per person (children 3 and under are admitted free.) Tickets and information for the event can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies.

Space locations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.