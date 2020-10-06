Mars: Shining bright on its closest approach in years

“Earth is making its closest approach to Mars this month, as it does about every two years. This year’s a good one. Mars is brightest when exactly opposite from the Sun (opposition) in our sky. That occurs on October 13 this year (but it will be bright all month). At opposition Mars rises as the Sun sets and sets as the Sun rises. So Mars will be highest in the sky around Midnight when it will be almost overhead. It is brighter now than any star or planet (except Venus) so you can’t miss it if it’s clear and you go outside around midnight and look straight up.”