Jury selected in trial of man accused in shooting of five-year-old girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a nearly seven-hour process, a jury has been selected in the trial of a Henrico man charged in connection to the shooting of a five-year-old girl.
Derick Lamond Walton Jr. faces multiple charges including aggravated malicious wounding charges in connection to the April 2019 shooting of Ke’Miyah Edwards and an adult man.
On April 4, 2019 Henrico police responded to the Oak Hill Shopping Center off Mechanicsville Turnpike after reported shooting in a nearby neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Bryon Street before the five-year-old was taken to the shopping center for help.
Ke’Miyah spent weeks in the hospital recovering after being shot in the head. Multiple fundraisers were held to help the family during the challenging time.
On Tuesday, the trial for Walton Jr. began with jury selection. This comes after the judge declared a mistrial in February due to a tainted jury.
A potential juror admitted to hearing about the case and the Commonwealth’s Attorney said he shared what he knew with other jurors - the information he had seen on social media.
During the rigorous jury selection on Tuesday, Henrico’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Toni Randall and Walton’s defense attorney, Elliott Bender, spent more than five hours questioning 36 potential jurors.
Many of those questions revolved around any connections to law enforcement, the defendant, the victims in the case, and whether they had any knowledge of this crime.
During the questioning process, Randall advised potential jurors there would be no DNA evidence presented in the case, but other forensic evidence would be provided. Some jurors said they had issues with remaining objective in the case without any DNA evidence. One woman cited how some people are convicted, serve time, and then DNA becomes available which later exonerates the individual.
Another question brought up by Bender was whether jurors could remain objective knowing one of the victims in the case was a five-year-old who was shot in the head. Several jurors said it would be difficult to remain objective throughout the case knowing that detail.
In the eyes of the state, Walton is innocent until proven guilty. This means the Commonwealth bares the burden of providing evidence to convict Walton “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Additionally, this means Walton and his defense does not have to provide any testimony or evidence.
Some jurors found issues with not being able to hear the “defense’s side” during the trial if Walton did not take the stand or provide any evidence.
Thirty-six potential jurors were questioned Tuesday, leading to 12 being struck and a jury pool of 24. From there, Randall and Bender eliminated five jurors each, to whittle the group to 12 jurors and two alternates (eight women, six men).
Following the court adjournment for the day, Randall said typically jury selections do not last all day, but due to the nature of the case, changes in the law, and COVID-19 cleaning measures in the courtroom, selection took much longer.
Henrico County Circuit Court has put multiple measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety during jury trials. In the jury box, each juror is separated by plexiglass and required to wear masks and/or face shields.
Judge Ronald Johnson Jr. advised jurors the courtroom will be cleaned at least every two hours during the trial and the air conditioning will be running to circulate air in the room.
Walton faces the following charges:
- Aggravated malicious wounding: Carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison
- Malicious wounding: Carries a sentence of 5-20 years in prison
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling: Carries a sentence of 1-10 years in prison
- Shooting from a vehicle: Carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison
- Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Carries a sentence of 3 years
- Subsequent use of a firearm during the commission of a felony: Carries a sentence of 5 years
Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Commonwealth has 19 potential witnesses it plans to call while the defense has 10 potential witnesses.
Meanwhile, Walton will be back in the courtroom in late October for another four-day trial in connection to a shooting that killed one-year-old Jadiah Morris as she was asleep in her parent’s home in Henrico over two years ago.
