Forecast: GORGEOUS Stretch of October weather

Chance of rain from “Delta” arrives this weekend

By Andrew Freiden | October 6, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 4:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week. Tropical remnants POSSIBLE Saturday and Sunday

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical System (Hurricane Delta) could bring us our next chance of rain this weekend. Still no sure thing for weekend rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Rain continues at night from decaying remnant tropical low. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Heavy rain possible, especially in the morning otherwise mostly cloudy. Will depend on track of remnant low. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance 20%)

