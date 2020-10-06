Forecast: GORGEOUS Stretch of October weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week. Tropical remnants POSSIBLE Saturday and Sunday
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical System (Hurricane Delta) could bring us our next chance of rain this weekend. Still no sure thing for weekend rain.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Rain continues at night from decaying remnant tropical low. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Heavy rain possible, especially in the morning otherwise mostly cloudy. Will depend on track of remnant low. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance 20%)
