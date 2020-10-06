Cleaning up the remnants of the protests - crews power wash Richmond streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cleaning crews lined the sidewalks of E Broad Street and Monroe, scrubbing down streets and walls to rid it of dirt and graffiti left behind from protests. It’s part of Clean, Safe, & Green Partnership by Venture Richmond to beautify downtown Richmond and attract foot traffic back to the area.
“This is a good time to start cleaning in a little bit of a different way,” said Lucy Meade, Director of Community Relations of Venture Richmond. “It has an immediate result, and is really a sign that we are ready and willing to get back to a semblance of day-to-day life.”
Crews could be seen outside starting at 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meade said they will start with Broad street, but eventually make their way across the city.
“Beautifying our city is something we have been in the business of doing for twenty plus years now,” Meade said. “It can be a bit of a slow process because we move block by block, but the goal is to do this to a majority of streets throughout the area.”
Indeed, business owners on Broad Street could be seen wiping down their own windows and storefronts to get ready for more foot traffic. Carena Ives, the owner of Jamacia House, said despite little damage occurring to their newest location - they are inspired by the changes they are seeing.
“I think this can just be a real turning point for us, because we’ve already seen the worst of what can be, and now we can see the best,” Ives said. “I know so many of us love this city, and I truly believe that with time this place can really thrive.”
