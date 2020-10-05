In Virginia’s budget debate, an unexpected focus on the birds and the bees

“I’ve been very supportive of sex education for many, many years, but I do not believe that anybody should send a flyer to a young person and encourage them to text them all their questions,” Newman said during a floor debate on Thursday. Other Republican lawmakers — including Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, who sponsored a similarly unsuccessful amendment in the House — had similar concerns that the awareness campaign and the text line itself violated parental rights by potentially exposing teens to information on sexual identity or abortion.