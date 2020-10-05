Virginia veteran surprised with a new roof free of charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Beaverdam man called some local roofers looking for a replacement, and ended up with an unexpected gift. Bob Sherman, a Vietnam veteran, greeted local roofers to his home as they installed a new one, completely free of charge.
“It’s such a wonderful feeling,” said Sherman. “I’ve never really been on the receiving side, so I’m honestly not sure how to react.”
The owners of Matsin’s Roofing and Construction and Owen’s Corning worked together to make a new roof a reality for the Sherman family, as the initial price tag ranged around $8,200 dollars.
“As I see it, veterans don’t get the credit they deserve so to do this for them was the least we could do,” said Tyson Mastin, Owner of Mastin’s Roofing and Construction. “You could tell Mr. Sherman was a little surprised at first, but as the process went on you could tell he was real appreciative.”
Sherman said the new roof came at a great time, as their old one was damaged from moss and years of use. He thanked everyone there, and those who were not, for helping him during this time.
“Sincerely, from the bottom of our hearts thank you for everything,” said Sherman. “We will never forget what you have done for us.”
