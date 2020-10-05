Virginia Lottery players win big with 6-6-6-6 Pick 4 drawing

Virginia Lottery players win big with 6-6-6-6 Pick 4 drawing
Sunday’s drawing was the third time in the Virginia Lottery’s history that 6-6-6-6 was drawn. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 9:01 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Lottery players won big with Sunday’s 6-6-6-6 Pick 4 drawing.

Each $1 play with those numbers is now worth $5,000, with the lottery paying out a total of $8,000,000 for the drawing.

“Quadruple numbers tend to be very popular in the Pick 4 game and are, therefore, some of the most heavily wagered,” said lottery officials in a statement.

Sunday’s drawing was the third time in the Virginia Lottery’s history that 6-6-6-6 was drawn.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.