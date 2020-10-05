Virginia Lottery players win big with 6-6-6-6 Pick 4 drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Lottery players won big with Sunday’s 6-6-6-6 Pick 4 drawing.
Each $1 play with those numbers is now worth $5,000, with the lottery paying out a total of $8,000,000 for the drawing.
“Quadruple numbers tend to be very popular in the Pick 4 game and are, therefore, some of the most heavily wagered,” said lottery officials in a statement.
Sunday’s drawing was the third time in the Virginia Lottery’s history that 6-6-6-6 was drawn.
