VCU hosting virtual panel discussion called ‘Race, Media and the 2020 Election’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture at Virginia Commonwealth University will be hosting a virtual panel discussion called, ‘Race, Media and the 2020 Election’.
The event, which is co-sponsored by the new VCU student chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), will be live-streamed as a Zoom webinar from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Moderating the panel discussion will be Aloni Hill, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Journalism in the Robertson School and Robb Crocker, Podcaster, Digital Journalist, and Doctoral student in VCU’s Media, Art and Text program.
Panelists will include:
- Kym Grinnage, vice president and general manager, NBC 12
- Elliott Robinson, news editor, Charlottesville Tomorrow
- Danita Rountree Green, author and Co-CEO of Coming To The Table-RVA
- Calvin Anthony Duncan, pastor and founder, Faith and Family Church
- Samantha Willis, independent journalist and writer
You can post questions during the event in the Q&A function of the Zoom webinar and on the Facebook live stream as well as tweet questions during the event with the hashtag #VCURobertson.
The moderators will be answering as many of your questions as possible.
Participants will be able to live-stream the event on the Robertson School’s Facebook page.
