VCU Health extends visiting hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health announced its visiting hours have been extended.
The most recent visitor policy includes:
- Extended visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., doubling the previously effective visiting hours (noon to 8 p.m.).
- Adult and pediatric inpatients can receive two adult visitors. One adult visitor may stay the night for pediatric inpatients.
- Labor & Delivery and the Mother/Infant Unit now allows two adult visitors, plus a doula.
