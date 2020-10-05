VCU Health extends visiting hours

By Adrianna Hargrove | October 5, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 1:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health announced its visiting hours have been extended.

The most recent visitor policy includes:

  • Extended visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., doubling the previously effective visiting hours (noon to 8 p.m.).
  • Adult and pediatric inpatients can receive two adult visitors. One adult visitor may stay the night for pediatric inpatients.
  • Labor & Delivery and the Mother/Infant Unit now allows two adult visitors, plus a doula.

To see updated information for visitors, click here. For the most recent COVID-19 related updates, click here.

