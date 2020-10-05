On This Day: Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history - Oct. 6, 2014 - same-sex marriage was legally recognized in Virginia.
After years of court battles, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of a 2-1 decision in a lower court that ruled Virginia’s ban on gay marriages unconstitutional. That simple act of not taking the case meant the freedom to marry was granted to all same-sex couples in the Commonwealth.
Learn all about it in Episode 1 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
