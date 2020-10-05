On This Day: Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Virginia

Nicole Pries and Lindsey Oliver were the first of several couples issued licenses as soon as the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals issued its mandate making same-sex marriage legal in Virginia.
By Rachel DePompa | October 5, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 8:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history - Oct. 6, 2014 - same-sex marriage was legally recognized in Virginia.

After years of court battles, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of a 2-1 decision in a lower court that ruled Virginia’s ban on gay marriages unconstitutional. That simple act of not taking the case meant the freedom to marry was granted to all same-sex couples in the Commonwealth.

