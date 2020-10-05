Second victim in overnight Petersburg shooting dies

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the second victim in an overnight shooting in Petersburg has died. Both victims have been identified.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of Hinton Street on Oct. 4 at approximately 11:21 p.m.
Police arrived on the scene and located two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Johnathan T. King, 30, died as a result of his injuries. The second victim, Kevin Williams, 33, was flown to a Richmond area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.