Second victim in overnight Petersburg shooting dies

Both victims have been identified

Second victim in overnight Petersburg shooting dies
Death investigation underway in Petersburg after 2 people were shot, 1 was killed. (Source: NBC12)
By Victoria Doss | October 5, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 12:17 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the second victim in an overnight shooting in Petersburg has died. Both victims have been identified.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Hinton Street on Oct. 4 at approximately 11:21 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene and located two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Johnathan T. King, 30, died as a result of his injuries. The second victim, Kevin Williams, 33, was flown to a Richmond area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.