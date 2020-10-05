Peak fall color expected in mid to late October in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The peak of fall color is right around the corner in the Commonwealth.
In a typical year, fall foliage colors peak in Richmond during the final two weeks of October, often coinciding with Halloween.
The peak usually happens a little sooner (Mid-October) north and west. This map represents the typical peak color timeframe:
The timing of the best color each year is a little different based on the weather. Temperature is the biggest factor, with an earlier onset of chilly weather bringing an earlier arrival of fall color. Conversely, if it stays warm longer, the peak color may arrive a week or two later. Rainfall can also have an impact on fall foliage colors.
Many people say the best years for fall color happen when the summer is wet and autumn is cool and dry (but with no frost and little wind, because that can cause leaves to drop before they develop full color). It just so happens that this ideal weather for fall color matches up pretty well with our 2020 weather in Virginia, so we may be in for a treat!
This year, smokymountains.com is using a weather based algorithm to determine the most likely time to see fall color across the U.S.
Their map shows the most likely time for fall color in metro Richmond in 2020 will be October 19 to 26, with fall color arriving one week earlier in our western suburbs (Goochland, Powhatan, Louisa).
If you take any photos of fall color in Virginia this year, we’d love to see your pictures at NBC12! You can upload them at this link.
