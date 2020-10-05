News to Know for Oct. 5: Juvenile shot in East End; NBC’s Joe Biden town hall; Leaf collection season begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be partly sunny early then mostly sunny.
Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
A juvenile male is in the hospital after he was shot in Henrico’s East End early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on the 4100 block of Charles City Rd.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
A death investigation is underway in Petersburg after police say two people were shot and one was killed.
No word yet on the condition of the other victim or if there are any suspects in the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
Henrico County Public School parents and teachers will weigh in on learning options during the second nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
During a work session Thursday, the school board announced surveys will be sent to families and staff between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 providing options for how students should learn leading up to winter break.
Like the survey sent out in late June, school leaders want input from the HCPS community. These surveys will be more detailed compared to the one over the summer.
Richmond Public Schools have unveiled drafts for potential changes in online school schedules.
This comes after the school district received lots of feedback from teachers, principals and families to shorten the length of the day for middle and elementary school students and for flexibility for high school students who have jobs.
RPS wants you to take a look at the drafts and submit feedback here.
NBC News Anchor Lester Holt will be hosting a live town hall discussion with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Voters will get to ask Biden where he stands on critical issues.
You can watch it live starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 on NBC12.
Richmonders will also be voting on a new mayor this year, and if you want to learn more about the candidates, next week is your chance.
NBC12 is teaming up with VPM News to present the ChamberRVA Richmond Mayoral Forum.
The forum airs Tuesday, Oct. 6, on NBC12 at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed on the NBC12 Facebook page, news app, Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
More than 700 incarcerated people inside of the Deerfield Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
More inmates in the center have died from the virus than any correctional facility in the commonwealth.
Deerfield reported 733 positive cases on-site and a total of 19 deaths related to COVID-19.
Richmond’s leaf collection season will be underway on Oct. 5.
Residents will have two options for bagged collection: residents can either put out up to 10 bags of leaves weekly on their regular trash pickup day or use the Sector Collection system, which coincides with trash pickup days but allows for an unlimited number of bag and an extended collection time.
Biodegradable bags are preferred.
